Robert John MILLIGAN Passed away 14th July 2019, aged 62 years. Late of "Breakfast Creek", Lachlan Valley Way, Godfrey's Creek. Loving husband of Sue and proud father of his family. Robert's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Peter's Presbyterian Church Cowra, commencing at 10.30am on Friday 26th July 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Boorowa News from July 23 to July 25, 2019