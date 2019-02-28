|
|
Samuel Irwin Beattie The Death has occurred of Mr Samuel Irwin Beattie. Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2019 at Peter Cosgrave House, Narrabeen. Much loved partner of Toni and husband of Greta (deceased). Devoted father of Linda and cherished grandfather of Michael. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Late of Narrabeen and formerly of Boorowa. Aged 89 Years Rest in Peace A service to celebrate Samuel's life will be held on Wednesday 6th March 2019 in St John's Anglican Church Boorowa, commencing at 11.00am. The cortege will then leave for the Boorowa Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Church to the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au
Published in Boorowa News on Feb. 28, 2019