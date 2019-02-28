|
|
Rita Elizabeth ARMSTRONG Passed away on the 23rd February 2019. Aged 78 years. By her side was her husband of 58 years, Robert, their 4 children, David, Susan, Linda and Joanne & extended family. Late of Frogmore Rd, Frogmore. Rita will be lovingly remembered as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, including all her 4 -legged family. Rita's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Waratah Chapel, Philpott Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra commencing at 10.30am on Monday 4th March 2019. Thence for private cremation. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Rita's preferred charities, Cystic Fibrosis Australia and Guide Dogs Australia Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in Boorowa News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019